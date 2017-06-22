Home Kentucky New Laws in Kentucky to Take Effect June 29th June 22nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Several bills passed during the most recent legislative session in Kentucky. And many of those laws take effect June 29th in the Bluegrass.

Many of the new laws will impact schools and education across the state. House Bill 520 is a bill focused on charter schools.

It will allow publicly funded charter schools to operate in the state of Kentucky starting with the upcoming 2017-18 school year.

Those charter schools could be authorized by local schools boards which would then create contracts for the new schools.

Independent boards would be responsible for overseeing those schools. Senate Bill 117 will also take effect June 29th.

This allows a veteran with a Bachelors Degree in any field to receive a provisional certificate to teach elementary or secondary schools.

They would have to have an academic major or pass an assessment test in a specific area. After that, a veteran could receive a professional teaching certificate.

And House Bill 333 creates tougher penalties for anyone found guilty of trafficking in any amount of heroin, fentanyl or carfentanil.

It also allows the state to investigate prescribing doctors.

And any irregularities they may find now must be reported to the appropriate authorities.

