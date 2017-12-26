Home Illinois New Laws in Illinois to Take Effect in 2018 December 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois

Illinois is kicking the new year off with the creation of a few laws that have caused some controversy.

Starting January 1st in Illinois a new law will expand abortion in Illinois. The law allows for the use of tax dollars to fund abortions for any reason including elective procedures.

A second new law will require school districts to make feminine hygiene products available at no cost to students.

Dry cleaners, tailors and hair salons must provide a price list for their services if requested by the customer.

Another new law will affect car dealers.

For sale stickers and pricing must be removed from windshields and side windows before a car can be driven off the lot. Also next year, teen drivers as young as 16 years of age can register as organ donors.

By 2018, elephants will be banned from circuses and traveling exhibits as a way to end elephant abuse in Illinois.

Lastly, courts will soon consider dogs, cats, and other pets for custody in divorce.

