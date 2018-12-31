New Laws Coming in 2019

New laws are coming to you in the new year and there could be bad news if you’re looking to get divorced or if you own a bump stock.

Starting in 2019, alimony will no longer be tax deductible. The change is only affecting couples who divorce in 2019 and after.

Some legal officials say the impact could cause the partner who earns less to get a lower settlement.

There are also changes coming to gun owners. There will be a ban on bump stocks nationwide.

The devices allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like automatics. It will be illegal to possess them beginning in late March.

Legal experts say you’ll either have to surrender your bump stock or destroy it if you own one.

