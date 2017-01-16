Home Illinois New Law Requires Schools and Day Care Centers to Test Water for Lead January 16th, 2017 John Werne Illinois Pinterest

In an effort to prevent lead poisoning in children, elementary schools and day care centers in Illinois will have to test drinking water for lead as part of a new Bill signed into law. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed this measure Monday. It applies to schools across the state.

Any school built before 1987 must complete this testing by the end of this year. Schools built after 1987 must complete this testing by the end of 2018.

The bill requires schools to notify parents if lead is found during the tests.

Gov. Rauner summarized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s thoughts on the effects of lead poisoning, saying, “Dr. King talked about the scourge of lead poisoning back in 1966, and how it disproportionally impacted disadvantage children, low income children and children of color.”

This proposal follows the lead-tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan, which shed light on the dangers of lead contamination.

