New Law Requires Kids Riding ATVs to Wear Helmets June 15th, 2017

The Play for Kate law is set to take effect in less than a month on July 1st.

The new law means children under 18 riding or diving ATV’s will be required to wear helmets.

Kate Bruggenschmidt was only 11-years-old when she died in an ATV accident back in 2015.

Just this week, another 11-year-old died in an ATV accident in Gibson County.

The common thread: they weren’t wearing helmets.

The law enforcing kids riding ATVs to wear helmets is set to go into effect soon. However, there is still questions as to how easy it’ll be to enforce.

Lawmakers point out that kids using ATVs for agricultural purposes on farms are exempt from this bill.

Ron Bacon is already working on a bill for next legislative session that would include mandatory ATV education.

