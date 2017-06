Home Indiana New Law Requires Indiana Massage Therapists to be Licensed June 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Massage therapists in Indiana will have to be licensed by the State Board of Massage Therapy soon. This is an effort to cut down on sex trafficking.

House Enrolled Act 1289 requires anyone practicing massage in the state to obtain a license.

As of right now, certification is not required.

The new law takes effect July 1st, and therapists will have 183 days to comply.

