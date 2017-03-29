New Law Recognizes Vietnam War Veterans

It was 44 years ago, Wednesday, that the last American troops remaining withdrew from Vietnam.

President Nixon said on March 29, 1973, “the day we have all worked and prayed for has finally come.”



Many veterans were mistreated when they returned home due to the unpopularity of the war.

American troops were blamed for the tragedies in Vietnam.

Vietnam War veterans are receiving official recognition for their duties now 44 years later.

This is thanks to efforts of Indiana Senator, Joe Donnelly.

Donnelly and Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania worked together to author the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act.

President Trump signed the bill into law Tuesday evening.

With the new law, March 29th is now declared as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and the law encourages Americans to display the United States flag.

