Governor Matt Bevin established a new law, which will regulate the types of headlights Kentucky residents can use.

The bill was authored by Senator Dorsey Ridley. The law requires headlights to meet the standards of U.S. Department of Transportation.

For Kentucky drivers, the law will restrict modifications, including emitting any light color other than white light.

The new law takes effect July 1st.

