Home Indiana New Law Alters Wineries and Artisan Distilleries May 14th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana Pinterest

Just last week Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a new bill into law that changes the way wineries and artisan distilleries work. Before the law, tasting rooms had to have a barrier 3 feet away from the bar with underage people stuck behind. Now, there are no more barriers and anyone, regardless of age, can belly up to a tasting room bar.

The benefits are two fold: creating a more family friendly atmosphere and increasing profits.

This law allows for a more family friendly atmosphere by not splitting families up. Local winery owners say that often times one parent would be forced to look after their children while the other did a tasting.

That also allows for greater profitability. Those wine owners say that the when one parent went off to look after their children they often wouldn’t come back for a taste.

Comments

comments