Home Kentucky New Law Allows Kentucky Bakers To Run Businesses From Home July 14th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Kentucky

The Kentucky Home Bakers law is in effect as of today.

House Bill 263 will allow bakers in the state to sell baked goods from their very own kitchen. Before this law, only farmers or anyone with a second kitchen could sell their products for profit.

Chelsea Stratton, founder of Farmhouse Cookies, has been baking her whole life. She founded her company last April and bakes primarily sugar cookies.

“Now not only can you do it from home, but that’s extra income for other families even if you have a job and need supplemental income or if you just love to do it for fun,” says Stratton. “But you were always scared because it wasn’t legal and you could go to jail.”

House Bill 263 was filed in January and was officially signed back in April. It will allow bakers to bake in their own kitchen and sell the goods.

“I think our legislators did amazing. It was voted on unanimously which is so awesome. I know especially here in Daviess County all our representative voted yes. I think everybody really supported it and it’s going to be great,” says Stratton.

Stratton eventually hopes to own a storefront one day. She says this law is the beginning of more to come for her business.

“I just hope anybody locally who has had a dream to bake and they’ve been scared I hope they step out of their comfort zone and know that it’s okay now,” says Stratton. “You just still have to follow the precautions and the guidelines that they’ve given us, but you’re free for it. But I just hope everybody really enjoys it and it opens up a whole lot new doors for our community.”

Home bakers are still required to follow some guidelines before selling their products. This includes labeling their baked good with their name, address, and all ingredients. Bakers say it’s still important to ask any necessary questions before purchasing any baked goods.

Comments

comments