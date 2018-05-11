Home Indiana New Labor Agreement Ratified By Vectren Energy Workers May 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

On Thursday, Teamster 135 voted to ratify a new three-year contract for its Vectren Energy Delivery employee-members. Local 135 represents Vectren’s natural gas employees in Vincennes, Washington and Princeton areas across southwestern Indiana.

The existing contract expires in late September. Management and Union representatives began discussions for a new contract starting in late April.

“A successful negotiation process and early mutual agreement are good news for our employees and their families,”

said Vectren’s Senior Vice President of Utility Operations and President of VUHI, Jon Luttrell.

“This contract ensures our skilled, dedicated workforce will continue providing safe, reliable natural gas to our customers in southwestern Indiana.”

