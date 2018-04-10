Home Indiana Evansville New Kids Kingdom Named After Local Girl With Genetic Disorder April 10th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The new Kids Kingdom will be named after a local girl who suffers from a genetic disorder. It will be named Mickey’s Kingdom, named for Mykenna “Mickey” Phernetton, who suffers from Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Construction of the new playground will cost around one million dollars, not including donated labor and in-kind donations.

Mickey’s Kingdom will be located along the Evansville Riverfront adjacent to the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science.

The new playground will be about 20,000-square-feet, more than double the size of Kids Kingdom, featuring a pirate ship with interactive play stations.

Mickey’s father, Evansville Police Officer Sgt. Patrick Phernetton, was one of the original founders of the Guns & Hoses annual boxing charity event. He also helped establish the 911 Gives Hope organization.

Kids Kingdom will remain open until Mickey’s Kingdom is complete.

Work on the restrooms and site utilities will begin in May. Volunteers are needed for the community build from September 14th through September 23rd. To get more information on how to get involved, call the Evansville Dept. of Parks and Recreation at 812-435-6141.

Donations can also be made online at Mickey’s Kingdom.

You can also send a check or money order to City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation, 100 E. Walnut Street, Evansville, IN 47708, and designate “Mickey’s Kingdom” on the check memo line.

