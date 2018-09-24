New Kentucky License Design Unveiled

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has revealed the design for the 2019 driver’s licenses, permits, and personal ID’s.

Kentucky’s new issuance system and updated identity credentials, known as Confident Kentucky, offer increased counterfeit protection and showcase a new, modern look that gives a nod to the state’s iconic images.

“We’re taking a holistic approach to enhance the security of the state’s most trusted identity credentials,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson. “By moving production to a secure facility, improving the identity verification process and upgrading card features, our entire system is more secure against fraudulent use and the reproduction of credentials.

The new look supports improvements that make cards harder to reproduce, and citizens will enjoy a more durable card that will withstand wear and tear for the doubled eight-year lifespan of credentials.

Photos images are laser engraved on the card and clearly display precise facial features that allow law enforcement officials and retailers to view the photos without the distortion and distraction of color. Laser engraving images on the new, higher quality card material is virtually tamper-proof compared to photo printing on traditional cards.

The new background includes artistic renditions of Kentucky symbols, like the state seal and goldenrod state flower, using intricate repetitive patterns in colors that are difficult to counterfeit. The image of the Capitol has a 3D appearance and the duplicate photograph over the gold look-through window turns clear when backlit.

Credentials will remain oriented horizontally for cardholders 21 and older and vertically for those under 21.

