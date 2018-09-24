Home Kentucky New Kentucky Drivers Licenses To Be Unveiled September 24th, 2018 Melissa Greathouse Kentucky

Kentucky residents will get a better idea of what the commonwealth’s new driver’s licenses will look like Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will unveil the new designs and discuss security improvements to the process of issuing licenses and identification cards.

Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson will be at Louisville International Airport to explain the new process.

That event gets underway at 8:30 central time.

44News will have more information one it is available.

