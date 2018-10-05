New Jobs in Indiana on National Manufacturing Day
Indiana Economic Development Corp. has announced 1,000 or more potential jobs in Indiana on National Manufacturing Day.
In honor of National Manufacturing Day, 22 companies announced plans to locate in or expand in Indiana, together committing to invest more than $154 million in their Hoosier operations and create up to 1,090 new jobs over the next several years.
“Each day, Hoosiers across the state are developing new solutions and creating crucial products that are shipped to customers across the globe,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “I’m honored to proclaim today National Manufacturing Day in Indiana, recognizing the 8,500 businesses in all corners of the state, and to join in celebrating 22 manufacturers that are committing to even more growth here, creating new opportunities for Indiana workers and their families.”
Indiana is a leader in manufacturing, with 8,500 manufacturing facilities and the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., supporting one in five Hoosier jobs.
Below are the 22 companies that have announced expansion plans today are growing across 17 counties from southern to northern Indian:
- ATTC MANUFACTURING (Perry County)
- BENDIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SYSTEMS (Huntington County)
- CARDINAL IG COMPANY (Steuben County)
- CIRCLE CITY KOMBUCHA (Marion County)
- CLAYTON WAKARUSA (Elkhart County)
- DELTA FAUCET COMPANY (Decatur County)
- DRIVEN INNOVATIONS (Kosciusko County)
- FUSION WOOD PRODUCTS (Elkhart County)
- IQ FIBERS (Wells County)
- L&W ENGINEERING (Elkhart County)
- LEENTU CORPORATION (Marion County)
- MERVIS METAL RECOVERY, LLC (Perry County)
- PIKE LUMBER COMPANY (Fulton County)
- ROSA VILA JEWELRY (Hamilton County)
- SATELLITE INDUSTRIES (Elkhart County)
- STANDARD INDUSTRIAL (Pulaski County)
- SUGARCREEK (Wayne County)
- TENNECO INC. (Noble County)
- TIPTON MILLS FOODS (Bartholomew County)
- TRELLEBORG SEALING SOLUTIONS (Allen County)
- TRI-STATE CYLINDER HEAD (Vanderburgh County)
- VANAIR (LaPorte County)