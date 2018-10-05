Home Indiana New Jobs in Indiana on National Manufacturing Day October 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana Economic Development Corp. has announced 1,000 or more potential jobs in Indiana on National Manufacturing Day.

In honor of National Manufacturing Day, 22 companies announced plans to locate in or expand in Indiana, together committing to invest more than $154 million in their Hoosier operations and create up to 1,090 new jobs over the next several years.

“Each day, Hoosiers across the state are developing new solutions and creating crucial products that are shipped to customers across the globe,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “I’m honored to proclaim today National Manufacturing Day in Indiana, recognizing the 8,500 businesses in all corners of the state, and to join in celebrating 22 manufacturers that are committing to even more growth here, creating new opportunities for Indiana workers and their families.”

Indiana is a leader in manufacturing, with 8,500 manufacturing facilities and the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., supporting one in five Hoosier jobs.

Below are the 22 companies that have announced expansion plans today are growing across 17 counties from southern to northern Indian:

