New Jasper Grill and Pub to Open by Summer April 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A new grill and pub will open just before the start of summer. Wings Etc., located in Jasper, is a sports bars that will feature a menu full of wings, burgers, ribs, subs, and beer.

Franchise owner Kevin Chance, of Avon, is the owner of the bar. He says that the sports bar will feature 32 televisions with sports on all the time as well as a great selection of beer.

Chance plans on hiring 75 people to start, but that number may increase depending on the number of customers.

The nearly 4500 square foot facility will be located in the Germantown Shopping Center located on Jasper’s north side.

The opening date is set for May 23rd, but it’s possible that day could change if construction doesn’t progress quickly enough.

