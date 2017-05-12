Home Indiana New Jasper Grill and Pub to Open by June May 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A new grill and pub is set to open just before the summer season. Wings Etc., located in Jasper, is a sports bars that will feature a menu full of wings, burgers, ribs, subs, and beer.

Kevin Chance, of Avon, is the owner of the bar. He said the sports bar will feature 32 televisions with sports on all the time as well as a great selection of beer.

There will also be sports memorabilia decorating the inside of the pub, including professional and collegiate sports decor and the Dubois County High School team.

The nearly 4,500-square-foot facility will be located in the Germantown Shopping Center located at 3683 N. Newton Street.

The opening date is slated for June 5th.

Chance is currently taking applications for an estimated 70 positions that need to be filled.

For a look at the menu, visit Wings, Etc.

