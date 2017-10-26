Home Indiana New Jail Facility Opens in Posey County October 26th, 2017 Chris Mastrobuono Indiana

Jail overcrowding has been a problem all across the Hoosier state for quite some time. This past weekend a bigger jail opened in Posey County.

Not only does it give jail officials more space to work it allows more room for inmates to be housed.

The old Posey County jail could house up to 87 inmates and only 62 beds. Inmates were crammed liked sardines, often leading to a tense atmosphere.

“They’re not as compact as they once were. You’re talking about moving moving from a 12 by 12 cell and common area, to a much larger common area,” says Chief Deputy Tom Latham.

With 21st century technology and a caring staff, officials are better equipped to help inmates.



