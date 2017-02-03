New Jacob’s Village Facility to Open This Spring

Jacob’s Village, a local non-profit, now operates out of a new community center.

The new community center includes a kitchen, exercise room, meeting area, and a new office space.

Members of Jacob’s Village felt lucky to receive help from the community for the new building. Executive Director Anita Shaw considers the new location, “excessively nice compared to what we had.”

Jacob’s Village helps adults with disabilities find accessible housing and plans to host parties and other events for the community in the new facility. It is expected to open this spring.

Comments

comments