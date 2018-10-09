Home Indiana Evansville New IOS App Lists Events Happening in Evansville October 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Evansville residents have a new way to find out what is going on in the city every day.

A new app is available on IOS called “What 2 Do” that lists events going on in the Evansville Market.

“What 2 Do” is free to download and offers a way to add events to a personal calendar, buy tickets, and get directions.

The app offers a wide range of events going on all throughout the year, and is targeted towards millennials.

Businesses will be able to click the “More” option to add events to the calendar.

The app is expected to be available on androids on October 15th.

