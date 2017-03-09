New Innovative School Coming To Owensboro

Building on the success of the Owensboro Innovation Academy, the Owensboro School Board is planning on creating a Innovation Middle School. School board officials say they wanted to extend the model that they use for the older students, but instead of focusing on career based learning, they want to try something new. They are calling this new process the “Museum School Model” and schools would partner very closely with the numerous museums and cultural centers in Owensboro.

This new middle school is still in its early stages: OPS hopes to have the new school up and running by the 2018-19 school year.

What the school board is looking at right now is potential locations, find out where they are thinking below –

