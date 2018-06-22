New Information Unravels in Posey County Shooting

“It was horrible to see. To see a kid lose their dad and just see them laying on the ground. I can’t even imagine,” said Tim Redman, a neighbor of the Higginsons.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday officials responded to a 911 call on the 1200 block on Wade Road in Wadesville. Officials say an altercation in the couple’s car led to Peggy Higginson shooting her husband, Troy Higginson.

She then called police. They say it wasn’t the first time police responded to one of their fights.

“I can say this agency has responded to several domestic complaints of their residence as recently as June 20th of this year. At this point all the prior domestic complaints that we received were verbal issues between the two,” says Chief Deputy Tom Latham of Posey County Sheriff’s office.

Neighbors say that despite the couple’s issues, they are shocked by the dramatic turn of events.

“She seemed nice. I mean she’s had her issues. They’ve had the cops called a few times to their house. She’s shot her window out in the back of her car before. So I mean she’s had a history of violence, and so has he,” says Redman.

Authorities say their marriage seemed to be ending.

“Mr. Higginson had filed for divorce back in March and in April. However, those hearings did not occur due to both parties not showing at that point. There is a final dissolution hearing that was scheduled for June 29th of this year for the two,” said Latham.

However, even Troy’s daughter, Lindsy Higginsons, thought they were on good terms.

“Peggy and Linsdey were just shopping at the mall that day. Linsdey dropped Peggy back off at home and the next thing you know, they are getting a phone call saying Peggy shot Troy,” says Redman.

