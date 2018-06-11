New Information Surfaces in Isaiah Hagan Trial

Isaiah Hagan’s parents took the stand Monday in the accused murderer’s trial in Warrick County. Hagan’s mother Donna Hagan took the stand first. Last Friday when she was on the stand she said Isaiah shot Halee Rathgeber. However, on Monday she says “I said things that aren’t true.”

Monday the defense questioned exactly what she meant by telling the court Isaiah told her he accidentally killed Rathgeber and disposed of the gun in a dumpster. All of that was again brought into question when Hagan’s dad Wandel took the stand.

He says his wife told him Hagan admitted to her he accidentally shot Rathgeber. When asked by the defense who was telling the truth, Wandel said he didn’t know.

With all of the back and forth, the defense asked the judge to warn Donna Hagan about perjury, and remind her of her fifth amendment.

Mark Phillips, attorney for Isaiah Hagan, says, “I would have every expectation that we will take unfortunately probably longer than we anticipated with the time necessary to get to the jury the evidence that is necessary for them to make an informed decision.”

Phillips believes the trial will take longer than a week which is how much time is scheduled out for this case. Conservation officer Timothy Kaiser also took the stand.

He testified that after Rathgeber’s body was found he searched along I-69 and the Alcoa Soccer Fields. He said he was trying to find anything with gunpowder or residue or anything that may have had a human scent.

Court resumes Tuesday morning.



Comments

comments