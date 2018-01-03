Home Indiana New Indiana Law Requires DNA Samples For Arrested Felons January 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A new process at Indiana jails could help officials across the country solve crimes. A DNA sample is now required for anyone arrested in Indiana on felony charges.

The law signed by Governor Holcomb last April took effect Monday. It makes Indiana the 31st state in the country to require a cheek swab DNA sample for a combined DNA codex system.

Now DNA records can be compared across states in cases of rapes or unsolved crimes. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the new process should improve public safety and help catch criminals hiding in the system.

“DNA is unique to the individual that the sample is taken from. It is going to be very beneficial to law enforcement because often time we have cases where DNA has been left at the scene or on a victim, and without having a match, its useless to us. By having this DNA collected, we can have it for crimes that may be committed in the future,” says Wedding.

By request, a DNA sample can be removed for a person who either is not convicted, convicted of a lesser charge, if the felony charges are dismissed, or if the person never gets charged.

A measure also stops DNA samples from being shipped to county jails to state police labs unless a judge agrees there was probable cause for the arrest.



