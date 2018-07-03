Home Indiana New Indiana Law Opens Adoption Records July 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A new law in the Hoosier state will give some Indiana residents access to adoption records that were previously sealed.

The law went into effect July 1st and applies to people adopted before January 1st, 1993 who are now able to request access to their adoption records.

Individuals eligible to register include an adult adoptee, adoptive parent, birth parent or birth sibling.

Senate Bill 91 opens the records unless the biological parent files a form restricting access.

Eligible individuals must register with the Indiana Adoption Matching Registry.

