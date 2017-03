For the next two years, a few Indiana schools across the Tri-state will play in a different classification.

Castle High School remains in Class 5A, and is two schools away from joining Class 6A.

Reitz and Bosse Football teams will remain in class 4A. But, the Bulldogs are four spots away from dropping to Class 3A.

Perry Central and Linton will move up to 2A. Southridge will drop a class to 2A.

View the full list of Indiana classifications here.

