New Indiana Bills Aim to Compensate Exonerated Hoosiers

A pair of bills moving through The Indiana Statehouse aim to compensate Hoosiers who are falsely convicted of crimes.

The two new bills would compensate wrongfully convicted individuals based on DNA exoneration instead of recanting witnesses, fingerprints, or prosecutor misconduct. The bills only pay former inmates if their convictions are reversed after next June 30th.

David Camm is perhaps the most publicized case of wrongful conviction in Indiana. Juries found him guilty twice of killing his wife and children. He then spent 13 years in prison. Camm was acquitted and released in 2013 after someone else’s DNA was found at the murder scene.

According to Representative Greg Steurerwald, “…we’re looking at people who are innocent and should never have been in the system.” He also states, “…we wholeheartedly believe in the credibility of a DNA sample and how sophisticated it’s become.”

23 people in Indiana received exoneration since 2011 based on new evidence or witness testimonial, according to data from the Nation Registry of Exonerations.

