New Impact Grant Aims To Help Families Reach Self-Sufficiency

The United Way of Southwestern Indiana announces a new impact grant open to several county non-profit agencies. The impact grant aims to help area families and individuals reach self-sufficiency.

The grant is open to all non-profit groups in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties. Up to $200,000 will be awarded to non-profits to help families or individuals thrive on their own.

Several non-profit groups from the area have already expressed interest in the new funding.

Canterbury adds the impact grant will have a huge “impact” on the community.

