New Immunization Requirements In Kentucky Schools

In Kentucky, all students have to have at least one dose of the Hepatitis A vaccine before the 2018-2019 school years starts. This is a two-dose series with six months in between doses.

“I know especially when they had the Hepatitis outbreak in Louisville a couple of months ago it was just strongly encouraged to get it because it was really the only way to prevent getting Hepatitis A,” says Jared Levlett, Owensboro Public Schools Public Information Officer.

There have been more than 1,100 confirmed Hepatitis A cases in the state, leading state health officials to declare a statewide outbreak. Local officials are hoping this new requirement will help keep that number from growing.

Getting the Hepatitis A vaccine isn’t the only way to prevent getting Hepatitis A. Health experts say good hand washing habits are also key to preventing this problem.

“Any time you have been to the bathroom, soap, and water. Wash your hands for a good two minutes. Make sure you scrub and clean really well and rinse really well because that’s going to prevent disease,” says Anita Owens, Green River District Health Department Nursing Director.

With the start of school being right around the corner, it’s time to get caught up.

“Hopefully everybody’s been on top of it, but there’s always some people that wait until the last minute,” says Levlett.

“Make your appointments now with either your physicians, and there’s other places you can get it. You can go to your pediatrician to get it, local health departments and from what I hear pharmacies are offering vaccines as well,” says Owens.

