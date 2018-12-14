New I-69 ORX Bridge Location Announced

Officials have announced what they say is the best location for I-69 ORX that links Evansville and Henderson.

The Board of Directors of BridgeLink support the recommendation of positioning the new bridge east of the current twin bridges.

According to officials, this new location has proven to be the best location for economic development, cross river mobility, ease of traffic congestion, and minimal negative local impacts.

BridgeLink Chair Robert Koch said, “A new I-69 bridge is critical to the success of I-69 corridor, through Indiana, Kentucky, and nationwide. Our two states have been leaders in the effort to construct a completed national corridor.”

Central Alternative 1 includes a 4-lane I-69 bridge and retains the northbound U.S. 41 bridge for local traffic, which also includes new interchanges at U.S. 41 (south end), U.S. 60 and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

State DOT’s studies show that tolling will be a likely source of revenue to pay for the bridge, though officials at BridgeLink say they will work to keep U.S. 41 bridges free for local traffic.

According to the joint Indiana-Kentucky studies of the need for the bridge, the existing bridges’ location is home to several high-crash locations. In addition, studies found that the existing infrastructure “strains to efficiently handle the cross-river volume of traffic”.

BridgeLink will be on hand at the Pubic Hearings scheduled for January 7th at Henderson Community College and January 8th at the Old Nation Events Plaza.

The public is invited to provide testimony in support of the route and the prompt construction of the I-69 Bridge.

The Final Environmental Impact Study is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019, and construction could begin within several years after.

Comments

comments