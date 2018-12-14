Home Indiana Evansville New Housing Opportunities for Homeless In the Community December 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A new apartment building is getting ready to open its doors just in time for the holidays.

Echo Housing created Garvin Lofts to provide a home for individuals in the community experiencing chronic homelessness.

The three story building has 27 one bedroom apartments and 12 of those are set aside for those who are also medically vulnerable.

Garvin Lofts will include on-site case management, laundry, and a community space with a television.

Along with this addition to help many homeless have a place to call home, Echo Housing says there is still more to be done.

Officials with Echo Housing say they plan on moving the first residents into the complex by December 18th.

Comments

comments