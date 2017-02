Home Indiana New Hotel Will Soon Replace Cabinet Factory in Jasper February 21st, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A cabinet factory that sat vacant in Jasper for 15 years is now being replaced by a $35 million “River Centre Project,” a new hotel.

The demolition should be done by March 3rd, and the project is set to take three to four months to complete. Another building will have renovations for condos and commercial space.

