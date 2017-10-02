New Hotel Coming To Downtown Evansville

Downtown Evansville will soon become home to another brand new development. The Hyatt Place Hotel is about to be built at the intersection of South East Second Street and Chestnut Street.

The 84,000-square-foot, five-story building will feature 139 rooms, a swimming pool, a bar and a bistro restaurant, which will also be open to the general public.

It’s expected to generate more income and increase tourism around the area. Locals are anticipating the new hotel will increase property value.

This will give visitors another option to choose from if they want to stay in downtown Evansville.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year. The Hyatt Place Hotel is expected to finished by December 2018.

