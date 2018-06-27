Home Indiana New Hoosier Laws to Take Effect July 1st June 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

New laws are about to go into effect in Indiana and activities such as eyeball tattoos will no longer be allowed. Vehicles will also only be allowed to have white or amber headlights as of July 1st.

Also, this coming fall when students head back to class for the 2018-19 school year they will be allowed to take sunscreen to school.

Right now, that’s not allowed at every school in the state. Hoosier students were a big focus of the last legislative session even passing a law of their own.

Rep. Sheila Klinker says, “That was a big step for our children to get a firefly insect recognized in the state of Indiana.”

Students from Cumberland Elementary worked for years to get the bill passed.

The says firefly will become the official state insect Sunday.

