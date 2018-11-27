Home Indiana Evansville New Home Announced by Catholic Diocese of Evansville November 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Evansville announced they are building a new home.

The 10,000 square foot building is set to be located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Herndon Drive on the property of the former St. Theresa School.

The home will have a meeting space and classrooms, offering programs for family life and skill education.

Catholic Charities officials say the new building will alleviate scheduling issues and enable the offering of more programs in the area.

Funding for this new home comes from the Stewards of Gods Grace campaign spearheaded by the Catholic Diocese of Evansville.

The home will break ground in March, and is expected to be completed in May of 2020.

