New Henderson Chief of Police Sworn In

There’s a new Chief of Police in Henderson. Heath Cox was named Cheif of Police for the Henderson Police Department this morning at the swearing-in ceremony.

After 17 years of service, Cox will replace Cheif Chip Stauffer following his retirement last November. He will take over a police chief effective Wednesday, September 12th.

Cox served as a patrol officer, an investigator, a school resource officer at Henderson County High School and a training officer.

He credits that broad range of community policing experience with building the foundation and the relationships that will help him lead and guide the HPD.

Cox said the four years he spent at HCHS was especially beneficial in giving him the right perspective on policing in a community like Henderson.

