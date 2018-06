Home Indiana New Headlight Law to Take Effect June 13th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

A new law is about to take effect in Indiana. Drivers in the Hoosier State will be required to have white or amber headlights. That means other colors like red, blue or green will no longer be allowed on the front of vehicles.

The law also says stop lamps and tail lights must be red, while back-up lights must be white or amber. This law doesn’t apply to buses or vehicles used by emergency responders.

The new law takes effect July 1.

