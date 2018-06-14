Home Indiana New Headlight Law Soon to be Implemented June 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Many Hoosiers deck their cars and trucks with colored headlights.

Starting on July 1st, colors like red, purple, and green will be illegal in Indiana.

The lights must be white or amber on the front and back for your vehicle. LED lights that have a blue tint are still acceptable.

These soon to be illegal lights are primarily used for aesthetics reasons and don’t usually come with standard new cars.

Officers have said that they will be issuing warnings if the law is violated in the beginning to give drivers some time to adjust.





Comments

comments