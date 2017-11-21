Home Indiana Evansville New Head Of School Named For Evansville Day School November 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

There’s a new face at Evansville Day School. After an extensive, nation-wide search, Evansville Day School’s Board of Trustees has named Kevin Kunst as its new Head of School, effective July 1, 2018.

Kunst is currently the headmaster of Harrells Christian Academy in Harrells, North Carolina. He has more than two decades of independent school experience, serving in a variety of positions, including director of admissions, director of atheletics, and assistant headmaster.

In his current position, he has led efforts to substantially increas annual fund giving and grew enrollment for the first year following seven years of declining numbers. Kunst also led the school through a reaccreditation process from the Southern Association of Independent Schools.

Kunst has a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Hampden-Sydney College and a Master’s Degree in English from Rice University.

Kunst will replace the current head of school Jarin Jaffee.

