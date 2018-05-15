Home Indiana New Harmony Theater 2018 Season Kicks Off In June May 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Numerous productions have been announced for this years summer season at the New Harmony Theater.

The season will begin with a production of Born Yesterday by Garson Kanin. Directed by Elliot Wasserman, the show will run from June 22nd-24th, and June 28th-July 1st.

Nunsense, a production written by Dan Goggin, will follow Born yesterday and run from July 13th-15th, as well as July 19th-22nd. Nunsense will also be directed by Wasserman.

The season will close with Lanford Wilson’s Talley’s Folly. Eric Altheide, New Harmony Theatre’s resident associate director and associate professor of theatre at USI, will be directing.

Tickets for all summer shows are on sale now and can be purchased at their website newharmonytheatre.com, as well as their box office number 812-682-3115.

Comments

comments