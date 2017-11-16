Home Illinois New Harmony Man Dies Following Oil Rig Explosion In White County November 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana

A New Harmony man is dead after receiving burns on most of his body following an oil rig explosion in White County.

The Jefferson County, Kentucky Coroner said Steve Smith, of New Harmony, has died as a result of thermal injuries from the oil explosion.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Smith and two other men from Precision Oil were working on an oil well owned by Citation Oil when it exploded.

Two of the men suffered minor injuries and didn’t need medical attention. Smith received burns on most of his body and was air lifted to a burn unit at a Louisville hospital. He died Thursday, November 16th around 3 p.m.

