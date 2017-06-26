New Harmony Inn Hosts ‘Jazz on the Patio’ Every Friday

Evansville residents can spend their Friday nights at the New Harmony Inn for Jazz on the Patio.

Friday nights from 5 p.m. til 10 p.m. people can enjoy live entertainment on the Red Geranium Patio

There are still several great performers set to take the stage over the next several weeks.

Jazz on the Patio runs from May through August so you still have plenty of chances to enjoy one of these shows listed below:

July 7th and August 11th : JC Stone

: JC Stone July 14th and August 25th : Clayton Daughtery

: Clayton Daughtery July 21st : Harmony Road

: Harmony Road July 28th : Monte Skelton

: Monte Skelton August 4th : Warren Batts

: Warren Batts August 18th: Flatheads

Admission is free and patio drinks and a dining menu are available during these performances.

You do not need reservations for this event.

For more information on the event, click here

Comments

comments