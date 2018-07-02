New Harmony Hosts Say’s Firefly Party

Two Hoosiers, one young and one old, both asked the same question: “why does Indiana not have an official insect?”

Tom Turpin, now a retired Purdue Entomology Professor, asked the question 20 years ago.

Kayla Xu, an elementary school student from West Lafeyette, asked the question a lot more recently.

But Kayla and her classmates at Happy Hollow and Cumberland Elementary were able to get something done Turpin was unable to do all those years ago: get the Indiana State Legislature to make the Say’s Firefly the Indiana State Insect.

When Turbin pitched the idea 20 years ago, he thought the Say’s Firefly would be the absolutely perfect insect to pick. It is named for Thomas Say, who is known as the father of modern American entomology. Say was born in Philadelphia but he spent the last years of his life in New Harmony where he is buried.

Turbin says he found lots of speed bumps when he pitched the insect idea in the 90’s. He says it’s about time that Indiana has a State Insect.

Kayla and her classmates were instrumental in the process. They lobbied the legislature this year to take up and pass the insect measure.

Kayla was the honored guest at a Say’s Firefly party in New Harmony. They had all sorts of firefly themed games and things to do before a big bug sighting later in the evening.

