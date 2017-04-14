Home Indiana New Harmony Community Participates in Good Friday Cross Walk April 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Members of the New Harmony community are getting out today in honor of Good Friday. They participated in the Good Friday Cross Walk, stopping by all the different churches in the area.

This year’s walk was renamed to the Harry Wheatcroft Cross Walk.

Harry Wheatcroft was the pastor at the New Harmony Christian Church for 48 years before passing earlier this year.

Local Pastor Jason Farrar said, “It just helps remember Holy Week and as we enter into the Easter season it’s just what we do and walking through the community all the churches come together.”

Some of the participants said they’ve been walking in this event since it started 24 years ago.

