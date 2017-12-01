Home Indiana New Harmony Christmas-Themed Festival Kicks Off This Weekend December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

One of the largest Christmas-themed fine arts and craft festivals in the region will kick off in New Harmony. There will be art, music, and fun for the whole family throughout the weekend.

The three-day annual Christmas in New Harmony Festival will kick off Friday with a tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at the New Harmony Inn Courtyard Lawn.

Families can also enjoy a parade, a breakfast and pictures with Santa, and musical performances.

Festivities will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 2nd and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3rd.

For tickets and more information, visit New Harmony Music Fest.

To see a complete schedule of events, visit Visit New Harmony.





Comments

comments