New Harmony Celebrates Independence Day With Annual Program

The town of New Harmony is also coming together to celebrate the Fourth of July. The day began with a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Then it was time for a golf cart parade through town following by the annual picnic with fun for the whole family. Locals say they enjoy taking part in this event every year.

Carlene Vanlaningham, New Harmony resident, says, “It is wonderful to see family and friends that you know. Knowing that they are here honoring our country, just like anyone else that loves this country, the U.S.A.”

The celebration kicked off the annual program from The Friends of the Working Men’s Institute at the Atheneum.

Following the program, there will be a decorated golf cart parade from the Atheneum through town ending at Maclure Park, where the golf carts will be judged and prizes awarded.

At Maclure Park, festivities will continue with a community-wide picnic. The New Harmony Kiwanis will cook hot dogs and hamburgers that can be purchased for a nominal fee and Bob Minnette and the Dixieland Society will perform patriotic music from the bandstand.

