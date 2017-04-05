New Harmony Burglary Suspect Arrested

According to Posey County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Latham on April 4th at approximately 8:21PM deputies of the Posey County Sheriff’s Office were notified of, “Shots fired,” at Chris’ Pharmacy in New Harmony Indiana.

After deputies arrived they discovered someone had broken the glass to the front door of Chris’ Pharmacy and gained entry. Unbeknownst to the burglar the owner, Chris Kissel, was working late. After the burglar gained entry and began making his way to the rear of the store he was met by Chris. Chris was able to obtain his handgun and chased the suspect from the store, firing two rounds from his gun.

Chief Deputy Tom Latham and Detective Fortune reviewed the video footage. After a short time a description was provided to other officers, which consisted of the Poseyville PD, New Harmony, and Indiana State Police. Shortly after the description was obtained, a person of interest was identified based on the video. Chief Deputy Tom Latham and Detective Fortune went to the location and spoke to the person of interest. Do to similarities within the video the person of interest, 32 year-old Jason Spieker, of Mt. Vernon Indiana, was detained. After further investigation Spieker was arrested and transported to the Posey County Jail where he was booked for Level 5 Burglary and class A misdemeanor Trespass.

Chris’ Pharmacy has fallen victim to multiple burglaries over the past several years. Chief Deputy Latham stated, “This is a prime example of a successful investigation based on multiple agencies working toward the same goal.” “It’s fortunate no one was hurt and the case was resolved quickly, so the citizens of New Harmony are able to rest a little easier knowing the suspect is off the streets.”

