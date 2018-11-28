Home Indiana New Harmony Bridge Closer to Being Saved November 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The U.S. House of Representatives have approved a measure aimed at saving the bridge at New Harmony.

The house unanimously passed the “Restore Harmony Way Bridge Act,” which will shift ownership of the bridge from the private entity that currently owns the bridge to the New Harmony Bridge Bi-State Commission.

This will allow Indiana and Illinois to manage the bridge and write the next chapter of its future.

The act still needs to pass the senate before it heads to President Trump’s desk.

