New Harmony Under Boil Order to Install New Fire Hydrants

A Tri-State community will soon be under a boil order while officials replace several fire hydrants across the area. New Harmony, Indiana will be replacing those hydrants Tuesday morning.

According to the utility department, new fire hydrants because some of them are old and beyond repair and have been leaking. While this may be an inconvenience to people who live and work in New Harmony, the superintendent of the utility department says it will all be worth it when the repairs are complete.

“We’ve had some concerns about it but its to get rid of these old hydrants and putting in new hydrants for fire protection is very important,” said Superintendent of the Utility Department Bobby Grider.

A boil order will be in place starting Tuesday, January 15th at 8 a.m. It will be in place until Thursday, January 17th. Utility officials says they plan on replacing 20 to 25 fire hydrants over the next few years in the city.

