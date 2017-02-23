New Happy Wheels Cart Brightens Up Jasper Hospital

One tri-state hospital’s hallways are a bit brighter with the addition of a fun program. Jasper’s Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center roles out the Happy Wheels Cart to deliver snacks, beverages, toys and smiles to patients, visitors, and staff in the healthcare facility. Volunteers, who are the ‘Happy Cart Crew, operate the cart and stock it with donated items, including hot coffee from McDonald’s. This is the second cart established with the first being The Women’s Hospital in Newburgh and Deaconess/Riley Children’s Services in Evansville.

To kick-off the new program and raise funds for continued support, RMHC of the Ohio Valley is working with Dubois County residents to host “Laughs for Love”. The event will be Saturday, March 4th at KlubHaus 61 in Jasper. It’s an event for people 21 and older, which includes food, drinks, desserts, and comedian Tony Deyo. All proceeds will benefit the charity.

Advanced ticket purchase is required and tickets can be purchased online at RMHC of the Ohio Valley by February 27, 2017.

